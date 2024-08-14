Serve Robotics to provide sidewalk delivery vehicles for Shake Shack

Streetside robots will fulfill some orders made via the Uber Eats app.

August 14, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Serve Robotics Inc., a maker of autonomous sidewalk delivery robots, will distribute burgers and fries from Shake Shack through Uber Eats, the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc., the partners said today.

Under terms of the deal, hungry customers who order food from select Shake Shack restaurants in Los Angeles via the Uber Eats app may receive their order via Serve's autonomous robots.

Uber Eats says the partnership marks another step forward in its expansion of sidewalk robots since it began offering that service in 2022. The company says it is now “poised to lead to future expansion across the U.S.”

Uber spun off Serve as an independent company in 2021 and is still one of the robotic firm’s largest stockholders. The deal marks the company’s latest expansion after raising $40 million through a stock sale in April.

"Serve has been advancing their technology for years to provide merchants and consumers with not only a futuristic experience but greater affordability, reliability, and convenience," Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber, said in a release. "We're thrilled to take another step forward and give Shake Shack customers in Los Angeles a little more Uber magic through sidewalk robot delivery."

 

 

 

 

 

