EGOpro Manager 4.0: An Evolution in Site Safety

12.05.2022, Firenze, Italy – Safety is not the opposite of efficiency. The new EGOpro Manager 4.0 platform from Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME), a leader in future-ready safety technology, changes the approach to safety by evaluating efficiency, productivity, and safety levels to provide a single measure of site performance.

EGOpro Manager 4.0 is an evolution of safety measurement. Rather than just evaluating the risk of an accident, this new platform takes into consideration all aspects of vehicle movements throughout the site and displays them in a clear dashboard. It records proximity to other vehicles and pedestrians, whether vehicles need to stop, how many vehicles and pedestrians are in an area, and the speed and distance vehicles are travelling. The result is a clear, real-time picture of the status of the plant both in terms of safety and operating efficiency.

The combination of efficiency and safety measures produces an Efficiency Safety Indicator (ESI). This single number provides a summary of the combined safety and efficiency performance of the plant by vehicle, fleet, or zone. As well as delivering a real-time indicator, historical data provides a basis for analyses and trends which show patterns and areas where strategic adjustments may be made to improve both safety and efficiency.

Filippo Bonifacio, CEO and Co-founder of AME, says, “This is the first solution in the market to combine both safety and efficiency. The two concepts do not need to be diametrically opposed. By measuring and monitoring both, plants can operate both safely and quickly.”

The EGOpro Manager 4.0 platform communicates with EGOpro Safe Move Smart devices located on vehicles or as small wearable tags for pedestrians. These use UWB technology to provide real-time positions and movement throughout the plant. Each device has its own transponder to ensure location information across the system is always up to date in real-time. Many criteria, such as day, hour, speed, and operator, can be used to create a detailed analysis, simplifying and detailing the decision-making process.

EGOpro Manager 4.0 collects all data from these devices to give a complete, clear picture of where and how vehicles and pedestrians are operating. It allows users to see the plant's performance while also allowing to compare all of the company's plants.

Bonifacio concludes, “The future of safety is not about limiting the impact of an incident or about compromising efficiency in terms of operating speeds, it is about proactive measures to keep people safe, understanding where potential hazards lie and adjusting strategies accordingly, and optimizing speeds of operations without adding risk. EGOpro Manager 4.0 provides a single, objective indicator to show how a plant is performing and where there are or could be issues. It uses real-time and historical data to take safety and efficiency, hand in hand, to a new level of site performance with a proactive, forward-thinking approach.”

About Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME)

Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME) is a Florentine company that has been developing technological solutions for Safety & Security since 1999. Thanks to its futuristic vision and continuous innovation, AME has become a real leader in the field of active safety, exporting its products all over the world. The company's aim is to create technological innovation to protect the operator and bring the concept of active prevention in all types of working environments, through the values of innovation, excellence and partnership that are the foundation on which the company's philosophy is built.

