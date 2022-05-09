Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company Acquires Mesa Technical Associates, Inc.

Concentric, LLC, the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, today announced the acquisition of Mesa Technical Associates, a premier provider of power systems for mission-critical infrastructure. This acquisition supports the continued expansion of Concentric’s geographic footprint as a leading critical power provider into New York and the Northeastern U.S. Joining Concentric, Mesa’s personnel and their expertise will further enhance Concentric’s capabilities serving customers across the electric utilities, telecommunications and energy storage systems space.

“We are extraordinarily excited to add the Mesa team to the Concentric family. This acquisition expands our critical power footprint in the northeast region, while adding key talent to our team. Mesa brings a talented group of individuals with a long track record of developing unique solutions for utility and telecommunications customers. They are a welcome addition to our business and leadership team,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter.

As a provider of turn-key DC power solutions, Mesa Technical Associates design, install and service a wide range of energy & power electronics products, batteries, power plant enclosures and structures, as well as complementary telecommunications products.

“Our utility, telecommunications, and industrial customers are operating in an increasingly complex world. We are thrilled to join the Concentric team to expand our capabilities and footprint, ensuring we can meet customers’ growing needs,” said Mesa Technical Associates President and Principal, Howard Gartland.

“The complement of Concentric and Mesa provides clients in the traditional electric utility space and the emerging energy storage space an accomplished team of professionals that can support the complexities of new solutions that solve their evolving needs for cleaner and greener power,” said Mesa Technical Associates Executive Vice President and Principal Carey O’Donnell.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, the only national material handling and facility services organization in the United States. For additional information about Concentric or this acquisition, visit www.concentricusa.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries. The company’s signature solution, GuaranteedPOWER® is an industry-first, enabling leading manufacturers, and distributors to improve safety and consistency through a fixed cost program delivering 30% average total cost savings. Concentric partners with both facility and corporate teams, helping them find a better way to manage consistency across the nation as they design, integrate and operate their forklift and backup power systems. Learn more at concentricusa.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s more than 1,700 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates support system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation through custom engineered solutions and data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.