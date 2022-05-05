DTG Launches Workbench PowerStation, Delivers Productivity to the Point of Task

WILMINGTON, Mass, May 4, 2022 — DTG, the leading provider of industrial-strength power systems and mobile workstation solutions, today launched the Workbench PowerStation, a mobile, customizable, battery-powered workstation designed to increase operational efficiencies in manufacturing, logistics and fulfillment facilities.

“Manufacturers and supply chain operations are facing severe challenges – from workforce shortages and supply chain delays, to rising costs and quality issues – all of which are putting a significant strain on the bottom line,” said Steve Shaheen, CEO, and co-founder, DTG. “We’ve designed the Workbench PowerStation to specifically address these issues and bring advanced technology solutions to the point of task, eliminating unnecessary movement and waste and reducing the risk of errors.”

In manufacturing, the Workbench PowerStation enables employees to move freely and perform in-process or final testing on products where it’s needed, saving time and reducing costs. In logistics and fulfillment operations, the Workbench PowerStation enables employees to process, receive, pick, pack, and ship multiple orders with fewer steps and reduced movement waste. Now commercially available, the Workbench PowerStation was first created for some of the world’s largest technology component retailers who were looking to address three primary requirements - a large enough work surface for component assembly, customizable component storage bins for picking, and enough battery power to operate their IT equipment and power tools.

The rugged Workbench PowerStation boosts 100 percent uptime with advanced, uninterruptible, instant-swap lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the safest and most environmentally supportive batteries available. Other features include an ergonomic lift to allow for precise worktop height adjustment; ample workspace for all equipment needs; a modular design allowing for added power capacity and the ability to withstand the rigors of an industrial environment; and an unparalleled five-year warranty.

About DTG

DTG is the global leader in the design and delivery of mobilized battery powered workstations and advanced Uninterruptible Battery Systems (UBS) for industries such as industrial materials handling & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, commercial food services and hospitality. The company brings workforce automation and unrivaled battery system power to the point of task. DTG is privately held and based in Wilmington, Mass.