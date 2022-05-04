Banyan Technology Expands Business Intelligence Suite to Provide Enhanced Visibility into Freight

CLEVELAND, OH (May 4, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has announced the expansion of its Business Intelligence Suite to enhance freight visibility with greater access to data that helps clients make better shipping decisions.

The new additions, Carrier Cost Dashboard and Carrier Performance Dashboard, will help users of Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform leverage comprehensive data that can help them better manage their freight spend with expanded visibility into carrier trends that directly impact their bottom line.

“These new business intelligence tools work in conjunction with LIVE Connect, providing valuable data to help our clients make better freight buying decisions based on visibility into key carrier issues and information,” said Banyan CEO Brian Smith. “In today’s environment, it’s more critical than ever to be able to provide visibility for Shippers and 3PLs to interpret their shipment data and steer the success of future shipments.”

The Carrier Performance Dashboard gives users access to key metrics like late and on-time pick-ups and deliveries to help analyze carrier trends and identify those that are performing well and those that are not. This information is critical when negotiating rates with preferred carriers and scheduling time sensitive shipments.

The Carrier Cost Dashboard allows users to examine their carrier costs by category and/or customer location and identify saving opportunities, compare raw carrier charges to marked up customer charges, and better understand carrier costs like accessorials, fuel surcharges, variations and more.

“Banyan’s Business Intelligence Suite is powered by LIVE Connect carrier and freight data to provide actionable insights that can be used to adjust spending and negotiate with carriers,” said Megan Varney, Chief Product Development Officer for Banyan. “Access to this powerful data provides users with a single source of truth that they cannot get from carriers or manual reporting that drives better business decisions and impacts overall profitability.”

In addition to these powerful new tools, Banyan continues to announce the release of several new products and features within the LIVE Connect platform to help 3PLs and Shippers manage LTL, Truckload, First/Final Mile, and Parcel shipping. Upcoming product releases include Multi-Mode, rating and managing all modes on one screen, load consolidation functionality and expanded Truckload capabilities, to name a few.

