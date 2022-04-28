EMPEQ Welcomes SaaS and Energy Expert Jon Wolter as Vice President of Sales

ITHACA, NY – April 26, 2022 – EMPEQ, a software development and financial technology company serving the commercial HVAC, energy engineering, and building equipment industries, announces that it has hired Jon Wolter as Vice President of Sales. Wolter will join EMPEQ’s executive team to help grow the company’s sales division and to foster business partnerships with engineering and contracting firms. As Vice President of Sales, Wolter is responsible for the expansion of affordable energy projects, fueled using EMPEQ’s Fast Site Survey™ app through outreach to private organizations, government programs and municipalities.

“I am thrilled to be joining EMPEQ and to play a pivotal role in bringing their Fast Site Survey™ app to the market,” said Wolter. “This is an industry defining product and really is the first of its kind in the energy market; our customers will be able to do their jobs faster and I’m excited to empower engineers and site auditors to complete energy projects in a fraction of the time.”

Wolter boasts over 15-years' of sales experience and over a decade of experience in SaaS sales and marketing highlighted by his time with ZoomInfo where he developed lead generation and closed deals. For the past 5 years, Wolter has worked in facilities and energy mitigation services with a focus on demand cost mitigation.

“We are really excited to welcome Jon to our team at EMPEQ, particularly with his background in enterprise SaaS, B2B SaaS, and finance,” said Herbert Dwyer, CEO of EMPEQ. “Jon will be spearheading some exciting projects that will change the energy audit space in huge ways - we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our Fast Site Survey™ offering with Jon onboard.”

About EMPEQ

Incorporated in 2016, EMPEQ is changing the way commercial and industrial contractors and engineers audit and finance customers’ critical energy equipment and infrastructure projects. EMPEQ is a software development and financial technology company that provides energy engineers and HVAC commercial contractors an all-in-one equipment data capture software and personalized financing solution to complete projects in a fraction of the time and Close More Projects FasterSM. For more information, visit empeq.co.