Conveyco Technologies Welcomes Brian Keiger as New Vice President of Sales

Conveyco Technologies, a leading provider of advanced material handling solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Keiger as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Keiger will lead Conveyco's sales organization and drive revenue growth through strategic sales initiatives.

Keiger brings over 30 years of sales and industry experience in the supply chain and warehousing automation industry to Conveyco. He most recently served as Sales & Marketing Director at Movu Robotics, where he was instrumental in expanding the company's customer base across multiple sectors including food & beverage, retail, automotive, and healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Conveyco team," said Raymond Cocozza, CEO of Conveyco Technologies. "His proven track record of success, deep industry expertise, and passion for fostering client relationships make him an ideal fit to spearhead our sales efforts."

At Conveyco, Keiger aims to implement agile and responsive sales processes to drive efficiency and productivity. His strong leadership skills and commitment to customer satisfaction will be invaluable assets as the company continues its growth trajectory.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Keiger is deeply involved in STEM education initiatives. He serves on the Industry Advisory Council for the National Center for Supply Chain Technology Education and as a Board Advisor for the Queen City Robotics Alliance. His dedication to nurturing the next generation of innovators aligns well with Conveyco's corporate vision and forward-thinking approach.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Conveyco Technologies," said Keiger. "The company's dedication to bringing our clients cutting-edge solutions and its commitment to excellence resonate strongly with me. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to deliver exceptional value with our RightFIT approach!"

Keiger holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and has received recognition for his achievements, including the 2013 Edison Award for Supply Chain Innovation.

About Conveyco Technologies

Conveyco Technologies has been providing RightFIT world-class performance enhancements for order fulfillment, distribution centers, and warehouse operations for over 45 years. Solutions and systems include order fulfillment, sortation, palletizing, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AS/RS, automated pallet and case handling, robotic picking, dispensing, AGVs, WES, and WCS software plus consulting and integration services.