A Deep Dive Into The BSLBATT 48V Lithium Forklift Batteries

Discover the customized BSLBATT - 48V Lithium Forklift Batteries of the month!

As the weather warms, the new 48V lithium battery offers forklift dealers and warehouse owners the ability to power multiple devices while staying away from maintenance. Greater warehouse space, fewer forklifts, and greater efficiency. No matter the season, this general electric forklift battery on the market performs well. The BSLBATT 48V lithium battery uses our smart modular technology, making it suitable for any environment. This is the third battery in the growing BSLBATT 48V lithium battery solution, joining the New FPCB Temperature Acquisition Line for 48V batteries for golf carts and the New Waterproof Seal and Hidden Socket Option Available for 24V batteries for floor care. From its design, unique battery management system (BMS) and intuitive software, BSLBATT's new 48V lithium battery offers advantages over competitors' products.

Game-Changing Capabilities

Whether your forklift is in a port or a warehouse, powering the equipment is essential to your fleet operations. This 48V 560Ah power lithium battery can continuously output 28.672Kwh (two minutes) from a single battery and provides higher peak discharge, which means you only need one BSLBATT lithium battery for two or even three shifts class applications and still have plenty of power left. Knowing the Maximum Continuous Discharge Current is important when you determine the needs of your specific application, so you stay below the rating to prevent damage to the battery or power outages. With high energy density and fast opportunity charging, there is zero impact on lifespan! BSLBATT Industrial Lithium Batteries are specially designed to meet the power and energy requirements of port and warehouse applications, providing unparalleled dynamic power. Also, all BSLBATT Lithium batteries allow you to use 100% capacity regardless of discharge rate.

The BSLBATT 48V electric forklift battery features our Low Temperature Series (LT) technology for safe charging in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). The battery is self-sufficient, using technology that draws power from the charger itself. This reduces hassle and improves convenience by not requiring additional components. The entire process of heating and charging is completely seamless. Finally, this could create a solution for those who are still using lead-acid batteries in low temperature environments.

Next Level Component

Since 2012, BSLBATT has excelled in the quality standards of lithium batteries and always strives to create new and innovative products. Our 48V Lithium Forklift Batteries are IP67 rated and feature sophisticated components including internal heat sinks that prevent overheating and extend battery life and quality. In addition, our 48V Lithium Forklift Batteries also offer the BSLBATT battery management system. BSLBATT's BMS hardware is completely solid-state, with no moving components. This makes the battery more durable and allows the battery to run more smoothly. Sometimes in sudden situations, traditional lithium batteries with electromechanical components have small problems. BSLBATT's hardware eliminates these, as does software. Not only does the BMS calculate state of charge and health, it also provides precise balances between cells within a battery and in a parallel system without having to charge the cells individually.

What high-tech features are hidden in this lithium battery pack designed for performing in multi-shift warehouse applications?

Let's check out its identikit:

● Highly customized mechanics to ensure maximum vibration resistance

● Heating system - 25°C + 45°C

● New SB Connectors

● Internal insulation to resist very low temperatures

● Hidden Socket Option Available

● New Cloud Platform Display

● New Waterproof Seal

● New FPCB Temperature Acquisition Line

● Specifically designed for performing in multi-shift warehouse applications

Easy Set-Up and Installation

BSLBATT Battery has developed 43 lithium battery modules (100AH-960AH) with different capacities. The coverage rate of forklift models exceeds 95%. Batteries in parallel (increasing battery capacity) and external strings (increasing battery voltage) form standard battery standard modules; different module combinations can meet the design power requirements of different handling industries. This means you have the freedom and flexibility to use the right number of batteries for your setup. Each is independently connected to the internet and cloud, reporting constant health updates. These modules can be activated or deactivated remotely if a fault is detected. Finally, the replacement of these modules is quick and easy: just slide one module out and put in a new one! In addition, the advanced new energy vehicle group technology is adopted, and special modules are designed according to the space and characteristics of the forklift to perfectly meet the needs of customers.

BSLBATT 48V Lithium Forklift Batteries with innovative features such as low temperature technology, the ability to meet two or even three shifts at the same time, intelligent battery management system, higher peak discharge and standard size, unlike any other battery on the market, this innovative solution The solution provides you with more warehouse space, fewer forklifts, and more efficient power supplies. If you have any questions about how to upgrade your setup to our BSLBATT 48V Lithium Forklift Batteries, please contact a BSLBATT team member for more information.