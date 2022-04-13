Shipamax Selects Chain.io to Simplify Data Automation and Promote Cost Savings

Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration with Shipamax, a data automation and consolidation tool built for supply chain scalability. The integration of Shipamax into Chain.io’s network of partners assists Shipamax customers by converting unstructured data, such as PDFs, scans and images, into machine-readable formats. The data is then used to automate manual tasks such as reconciling accounts payable invoices, creating and managing forwarding jobs or populating customs declarations.

Automated data reconciled from customer invoices deposited in Shipamax will be transferred through Chain.io’s sophisticated backend connectivity tools and made available for easy input into their TMS.

“Leading freight forwarders need to be able to have access to easy-to-use data automation tools that not only save against the bottom line, but also lead times,” said Clark Wright, Director of Channels and Partnerships at Chain.io. "Adding Shipamax to our network allows our customers to automate their trade invoice data and reconcile invoices to free up their workforce to complete necessary customer relationship-management duties."

Chain.io’s platform will facilitate the integration of automated and reconciled invoice data with Shipamax, integrating billions of data points into Chain.io’s connective network. Simplifying this complex data-reconciliation enables customers to harness Shipamax’s unique capabilities in processing, validating and extracting profit-saving insights from their invoice data.

Jenna Brown, CEO of Shipamax said, “Chain.io provides an essential data integration solution across the global supply chain. Together, we are creating a shared layer of data automation and transformation. Forwarders can now easily scale profits, unlock process improvements and ensure internal compliances are met in an advanced and cutting-edge manner. Chain.io allows our customers to make these integrations so much faster and more smoothly without a heavy internal IT lift. ”