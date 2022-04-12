Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES EDWIN LAUS, SR. PROJECT ESTIMATOR

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES EDWIN LAUS, SR. PROJECT ESTIMATOR
April 12, 2022
No Comments

Edwin joins KPI with 22+ years of experience in systems engineering and project management. His most recent role was as Senior Engineering Lead for Wineshipping in California where he optimized process flows and managed engineering projects.

Edwin studied at California State Polytechnic University and Chaffey College, both in California. His project management experience will aid KPI in providing cost-effective design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Edwin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing