KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES EDWIN LAUS, SR. PROJECT ESTIMATOR

Edwin joins KPI with 22+ years of experience in systems engineering and project management. His most recent role was as Senior Engineering Lead for Wineshipping in California where he optimized process flows and managed engineering projects.

Edwin studied at California State Polytechnic University and Chaffey College, both in California. His project management experience will aid KPI in providing cost-effective design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Edwin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.