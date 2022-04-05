Banyan Technology Expands First/Final Mile Offering

CLEVELAND, OH (April 5, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has announced the expansion of its First/Final Mile offering to be released this quarter.

The expanded offering will increase client access to more than 10,000 assets and drivers in the U.S. and Canada via live connections. Additionally, the integrations of these new connections into the Banyan LIVE Connect™ platform will help streamline client operations by consolidating vetted First/Final Mile providers and other supported OTR modes of LTL, Truckload and Parcel, all in a single platform.

Added benefits of the integration include the ability to quickly and easily rate, schedule, and track First/Final Mile shipments to anywhere in North America from a single API connection.

“As supply chain challenges continue to transform clients’ delivery needs and the expectations that accompany them, real-time access to reliable first and final mile carriers is critical,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Our enhanced First/Final Mile offering provides peace of mind for clients with real-time tracking and visibility.”

With the enhancement, Banyan’s clients can schedule hard-to-move freight that some LTL carriers won’t transport, reduce damage costs with trusted shipping and handling professionals in every market, and deliver a better customer experience with the accessorials and services needed on location.

Additionally, clients will experience the unparalleled service and ongoing support Banyan provides for all of its offerings, with immediate responsiveness and client collaboration to further expand and develop the LIVE Connect platform.

“LIVE Connect is a single source of truth for all OTR shipping modes, providing more data capture, efficiency, and streamlined rating and scheduling than any other provider,” said Megan Varney, Chief Product Development Officer. “Combine that with our real-time connectivity, and Banyan is truly a one-stop shop for our clients and their shipping needs.”

For more information about Banyan Technology, visit www.banyantechnology.com.

###

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect platform for Less-than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), First/Final Mile, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information helps drive greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.