Nolan Transportation Group & Transportation Insight Introduce New Beon Carrier Web & Mobile App

ATLANTA – April 5, 2022 – Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holding Company" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and brokerage solutions in North America, today announced the rollout of a new carrier web and mobile application. Part of the Beon™ Digital Logistics Platform, the new carrier web and mobile app gives a network of 80,000 carriers direct access to intelligent tools that increase flexibility across carrier operations, from searching loads to modifying payment options.

The web and mobile app provides carriers a direct integration point to Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) & Transportation Insight’s (TI) digital freight and warehousing networks, and access to over $15 billion in transportation spend across small-to-mid-sized (SMB) shippers and Fortune 500 companies. Through Beon Carrier, carriers of any size get more freight, options, intelligence and support, giving them greater control of their assets and operations.

Features:

• Search, Submit Bids & Book Loads: The Beon Carrier load board allows users to easily find loads that match their needs, then bid and book with a single click.

• Post It Now Feature & On-demand Freight Matching: Carriers can post their truck location via the Post It Now feature and leverage intelligent algorithms in real time to match their capacity with the best available options, at the right price. Posting multiple trucks is just as easy while managing all matching results with advanced search and filter functionality.

• Easy Tender Acceptance: Whether it is dedicated lanes or intelligent freight matching, Beon Carrier lets users easily accept or decline freight tenders or submit a counter offer straight from the tender view.

• Check Payment Status: Beon Carrier makes it easy to search and view the payment status of all recent loads and offers 24/7 support for any payment inquires.

• Fast, Flexible Payment Options: Beon Carrier is introducing new payment options with direct deposit, offering 1 Day and 2 Day Pay for carriers with industry-low fees and the flexibility to modify payment terms for individual shipments. Drivers no longer need to deal with the hassle of delays at truck stops to get paid because they receive digital payment on the go.

• Document Management on the Go: Easily upload documents or photos directly through the Beon Carrier app, allowing shipments and accessorials to be processed in a timely fashion.

“Over the years, our carrier network has been critical to our growth and success as a business,” said Geoff Kelley, President and Chief Operating Officer, TI Holding Company. “We are building tech that scales with our carriers and their needs, giving them the tools and flexibility needed amidst ever-evolving market conditions. Beon Carrier levels the playing field for carriers of all sizes with digital products and tools that work for them, wherever they are.”

“We’ve invested significantly in the design and optimization of our carrier-facing organization, for both people and technology,” said Drew Herpich, Chief Commercial Officer, TI Holding Company. “The most important role we play as a 3PL is making our carriers’ lives easier, while giving them the resources and tools to grow their business. I could not be more excited to see these products in the hands of our carriers and see our people continue to support them as they advance to the next level.”

Beon Carrier replaces the legacy NTGVision portal for carriers. Additional features and programs will be launched in the coming months, including improved track and trace within the app and carrier loyalty programs.

To learn more about the Beon Carrier web and mobile app, visit www.ntgfreight.com/beon-carrier.

To learn more about the Beon Digital Logistics Platform or TI and NTG’s full portfolio of supply chain solutions, visit www.transportationinsight.com and www.ntgfreight.com.

TI Holding Company is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

About Transportation Insight Holding Company

Transportation Insight Holding Company (TI Holding Company) is the parent company of industry leading 3PL logistics providers Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG). TI Holding Company brings over two decades of multi-modal expertise and technology to the logistics industry and ranks amongst North America’s top 10 largest logistics companies. TI Holding Company services more than 10,000 shippers and over 80,000 carriers through its proprietary Beon™ Digital Logistics Platform – a single point of access to TI and NTG’s mode-agnostic network and services from port to porch. The TI Holding Company services and digital product portfolio spans across North America, offering domestic freight and parcel transportation solutions, warehousing, data intelligence, and supply chain consulting. For more information about TI Holding Company, visit www.TIholdco.com.

###