KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES KYLE MUHLENKAMP, SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Kyle joins KPI with 8+ years of experience in software development. His most recent role was as a Software Developer for Invar Systems in Kentucky where he designed and implemented new screens and the backend code for mobile and desktop versions of the company’s warehouse management system.

Kyle holds an Associate of Arts Degree in Web Design and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Computer Information Systems from Thomas More College in Kentucky. His software development experience will aid KPI in providing design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Kyle as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.