Murata Machinery USA Expands on AGV Lineup, Unifying with AGVE Group

Charlotte, NC – March 28, 2022 – Murata Machinery USA, Inc. expands its logistics & automation product offerings with an extensive line of automated guided vehicles (AGVs). The A-Series adds seven standard base models to their existing Muratec Premex Series that are customizable for a wide range of load capacities, lift heights, navigation methods, temperature ratings, and software applications.

From their Charlotte headquarters, Murata Machinery will take over and lead all North American operations in partnership with the AGVE Group, directing day-to-day North American sales, installation, service, and marketing operations. As a member of the Murata Machinery Group, AGVE is the leading Swedish manufacturer of AGV systems and controls, producing more than 4,000 vehicles and 160 unique tailor-made vehicles installed worldwide since 1985.

The partnership will further build on Murata Machinery’s long track record of integrating automation and solving customer challenges. “Combining our AGV sales and service operations in North America into a single-unified front enables us to offer customers exceptional storage and transport solutions and creates tremendous value for stakeholders,” said Jörgen Lindgren, President of AGVE Group, Sweden.

A-Series standard forklift to roller and lift deck vehicles can transport payloads from a few pounds to 65 tons, lift heights up to 36 feet, and operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -10 degree/F to 104 degrees/F. All navigations systems are available and multiple layers of safety features are equipped in this series, complying with ANSI/ITSDF safety and ISO 3691-4 manufacturing standards as well as Class 1 for clean factory environments. System features offer active and passive characteristics to protect people and property in the facility and effectively integrate with the existing systems.

“We approach each customer as a partner, helping to solve problems and increase productivity by safely automating manual handling and transportation,” said Scott Matlock, Murata Machinery, General Manager, L&A Division. “AGVs are common in Industry 4.0 settings, a high-value, easy-to-implement first step in automation. This partnership strengthens our integrated, value-added approach and expands our capabilities as a system integrator,” added Matlock.

Driverless vehicles automate a wide variety of repetitive transport and material handling tasks within manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics facilities—tasks that traditionally require manual labor. Automated vehicles move single or multiple loads and transport material between processes or to and from storage. Typically, AGVs are used to replace manual forklifts for all types of loads—pallets, totes, bins, auto body parts, and coils. Vehicles can be customized to move unique load types and are quick to reroute, resulting in less downtime for the facility.

Looking at the big picture, AGVs reduce labor needs, remove opportunities for human error and product damage, and improve working conditions. They help preserve margins and increase output, paving the way for continued productivity and growth. Muratec will conduct live demos of both Muratec A-Series and Premex AGVs at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta, GA from March 28-31, Booth # B7632b.

About Murata Machinery USA, Inc.

Murata Machinery USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Murata Machinery Ltd., a pioneer and world leader in high-speed, automated turning and fabrication, logistics & material handling automation, clean factory automation, and textile machinery. Established in 1935, Murata is the sole manufacturer of Muratec brand machinery and systems that supports North American manufacturing and logistics companies across regional and global supply chains, accelerating their competitive edge through integrated automation. Manufacturing for over half a century with thousands of installations worldwide and first-to-market innovations, Muratec is trusted by leading global brands and suppliers including Ford, Fastenal, Boeing, Linamar, Coke, and many more. Each solution uses time-tested technology and is customized to meet customers exact needs with flexibility and personalized support provided for the life of the system. For more information, visit https://www.muratec-usa.com/.

About AGVE Group

The AGVE Group is a leading provider of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and control devices, operating as a subsidiary of Murata Machinery Ltd. Manufacturing since 1985, a dedicated team of world-leading engineers supports a wide range of sectors from automotive to healthcare, and pharmaceuticals to the process industries, supplying AGV systems to over 20 countries through its direct subsidiaries in USA and UK, and local partners. From single components to fully integrated transport systems, AGVE offers a wide range of products featuring standard to custom-built vehicles. The AGVE Group is divided into four business areas: Automated Guided Vehicles, Vehicle Controls, System Applications, and Aftermarket service & support. Global operations are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with sales & service locations in Rotterdam, Netherlands; Charlotte, North Carolina; Aachen. Germany; London, United Kingdom; Seoul, South Korea. For more information, visit https://www.agvegroup.com/.