Loadsmart Welcomes New Chief Customer Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Loadsmart, a leading freight technology company, today announced the appointments of Tish Whitcraft as chief customer officer and Marcello Mastioni as chief operating officer.

In her new role as chief customer officer, Whitcraft will be leading sales, onboarding, customer experience and revenue operations, and growing customers across the portfolio of Loadsmart’s logistics service offerings and technology products. Before joining Loadsmart, Whitcraft was chief customer officer at OpenX, a global leader in adtech, where she was responsible for all income-related functions for over $600 million in global revenue.

“Tish brings to Loadsmart more than 20 years of experience in building and leading customer-driven revenue ecosystems,” said Felipe Capella, Loadsmart co-founder and co-CEO. “With Tish’s extraordinary experience in the areas of sales, customer journeys and sales operations, she will play a pivotal role in growing our customer base.”

As chief operating officer, Mastioni is augmenting the impact of the Loadsmart product, engineering, marketing and customer service organizations by promoting an explicit data and results-driven model. Prior to joining Loadsmart, Mastioni was chief operating officer for NASDAQ real estate technology and services company Altisource, and previously spent several years at the Expedia Group in leadership roles.

”Marcello brings us a unique combination of leadership, business acumen and agile process expertise,” said Capella. “I am confident in his ability in this new role to advance the company towards our vision of becoming the number one platform for digital logistics execution by 2023, by further developing our strategy and doubling down on a useful process that keeps the customer at the forefront of everything we do.”

Whitcraft and Mastioni join the team of Loadsmart executives in the midst of deploying its $200 million Series D raised in January 2022 at a $1.3 billion valuation following a Q4 of 2021 that saw the freight technology company acquire Opendock and Kamion, a leading dock scheduling software and truck management system, respectively.

