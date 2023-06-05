Banyan Technology Appoints New Chief Operating Officer to Support Strategic Growth Initiatives

CLEVELAND, OH (June 1, 2023) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for all over-the-road (OTR) shipping, announced the appointment of Rick Chappel as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) to support the company’s continued growth.

Chappel is responsible for leading client operations and product management for the company. In this role, Rick will drive the evolution of Banyan’s client-centric approach as we seek to deliver an excellent experience to every Banyan client.

“Banyan is coming off of a record growth year, and we knew that our trajectory was one that demanded a successful operational focus,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Rick brings the next level of support to Banyan as we continue to look for quality people to round out our team and support our strategic direction for continued record growth year over year.”

“I’m delighted to join Banyan Technology as their COO. I’m joining a fabulous team who help our freight management customers make profitable shipping decisions every day,” said Chappel. “Everyone I’ve met at Banyan is so positive and I’m eager to work with them to deliver an increasingly excellent experience for our customers.”

Chappel has more than 30 years of experience in the technology space, as well as a strong record of growing customer success and professional service organizations. He has extensive experience working in a high-growth environment, having driven significant improvements in gross revenue retention, net revenue retention and price-to-sales profitability and efficiency while significantly growing the business.

He previously served as SVP of services at Zilliant, a cloud-based platform that streamlines pricing and sales processes for B2B companies, where he ultimately oversaw professional services, support, and customer success, backing Zilliant’s growth to $40 million in ARR.

“We are excited about the extensive experience Rick brings in SaaS and client services that support our product development initiatives and will allow for further enhancements of our LIVE Connect™ software to meet the changing needs of our Clients,” said Jason Heckman, Chief Technology Officer for Banyan.

Chappel is a graduate of the University of Akron, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

