Seegrid Welcomes Abe Ghabra as Chief Operating Officer: Ghabra to Lead Seegrid’s Operations and Services as Market Adoption of AMR Lift Solutions Accelerates Rapidly

Pittsburgh, PA – May 15, 2024 – Seegrid Corporation, a leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling, today announced the appointment of Abe Ghabra as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a proven track record of leadership and extensive experience in the automation, automotive, and manufacturing industries, Ghabra will play a fundamental role in driving Seegrid’s strategic initiatives and accelerating its expansion efforts in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics facilities across the U.S.

As COO, Ghabra will be responsible for overseeing Seegrid’s day-to-day operations, including supply chain, quality, manufacturing, customer deployments, and after-sale customer service and success. Leveraging his extensive background in strategic planning, product development, and operations management, Ghabra will lead Seegrid’s efforts to optimize operational efficiency, ensure product quality, and ultimately deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction with, and return on investment from Seegrid solutions.

“I am very excited to welcome Abe to the Seegrid team,” said CEO Joe Pajer. “Customer adoption of our market-leading AMR lift solutions is accelerating very rapidly. His impressive leadership skills and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving the operational excellence necessary to fulfill our mission to revolutionize material handling through autonomous solutions that deliver the highest levels of ROI for our customers.”

Ghabra joins Seegrid from Motional, where, as Chief Operating Officer, he led an organization of 500 employees, spearheading global autonomous vehicle operations in testing and commercial applications, as well as enterprise functions such as safety, IT, cybersecurity, and workplace experience, to deliver overall organizational success. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering as well as an MBA from the University of Michigan.

“I am eager to join Seegrid during this exciting phase of growth and innovation,” said Ghabra. “Seegrid’s commitment to leading the AMR industry and continuing to deliver autonomous solutions that are setting industry standards—while driving efficiency, productivity, and safety—is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with this talented team to continue delivering unparalleled value to our customers and partners.”

About Seegrid:

Seegrid, a leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling solutions, combines AMR technology, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for complete, connected automated workflows. With over 13 million autonomous production miles driven to date, Seegrid Palion™ AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid. We are partnered with over 50 global brands where 2,000+ AMRs are deployed within 200+ customer sites. From our dependable Palion Tow Tractor to our industry-leading Lift Truck solutions, let us work with you to embrace the future of autonomous material handling. seegrid.com

