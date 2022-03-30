Modex 2022: Honeywell unveils warehousing solutions

Automated solutions provider Honeywell Intelligrated showcased a host of integrated solutions at the recent Modex show in Atlanta. Among the solutions on display was the company’s “smart” flexible depalletizer, which allows users to depalletize mixed-SKU (stock-keeping unit) or single-SKU pallets—in any sequence—without requiring any pre-programming or operator intervention.

Also on display were the company’s next-generation automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) shuttles and goods-to-person (GTP) stations, which allow users to maximize warehouse floor space and efficiently manage a wide array of SKUs with high-speed shuttles, configurable lift locations, and plug-and-play GTP/decant stations. The manufacturer also showcased its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and fully autonomous robotic truck and trailer unloader at the event.

Honeywell Intelligrated also notes that it offers a number of related software solutions and services. These include IRIS, a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) that is designed specifically for material handling equipment (MHE), and its Lifecycle Support Services (LSS) System Operation Consulting offering, which provides customers with expert insights to optimize their MHE and run at maximum capacity while providing reliable and efficient operation.

On the software side, Honeywell Intelligrated says its enterprise performance management (EPM) system features a data-driven architecture designed to maximize equipment uptime, establish a system of record, and identify hidden opportunities. Other software offerings include the company’s Momentum software suite, which incorporates a warehouse execution system (WES), warehouse management system (WMS), and labor management system (LMS).