Modex 2022: Hercules ergonomic harness promotes safe lifting, carrying

See how Flipo’s Hercules harness can give warehouse workers a lift at booth C4398.

March 30, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
Home-goods retailer Flipo Group has introduced the Hercules Harness System, an ergonomic lifting solution that workers can wear comfortably for extended periods of time. It provides lower lumbar support in conjunction with an extended fulcrum/lifting point that distributes loads in a safe manner. 

The harness features a secure snap lock closure, adjustable straps to ensure proper fit, and an adjustable waistband to provide lifting support. It is available in two sizes: regular (small to large) and jumbo (XL to XXL). The system comes with an accessory tray that easily slides on and off the harness and allows hands-free sorting and carrying. The harness can be worn while seated or driving. 

The company says it designed the Hercules Harness System to promote proper carrying techniques for heavy items and to reduce back pain and strain by distributing weight to the hips and shoulders. (Flipo Group, flipo.com)
