Modex 2022: ROEQ showcases new cart solution for AMRs

Mobile robotic equipment manufacturer ROEQ has launched its TMS-C500 Ext and S-Cart500 Ext, a new top module/cart combo that allows robots to transport heavier loads. Designed to work with Mobile Industrial Robots’ MiR250 robot, the new solution effectively doubles the robot’s payload to 1,102 pounds (500 kilograms) from 551 pounds (250 kilograms).

The design of the TMS-C500 Ext top module allows for the transportation of cargo up to 1.2 meters (47.2 inches) in length without compromising safety as the emergency stop button is easily accessible. To further promote safety, the S-Cart500 Ext features a longer wheelbase to increase tilt stability.

The company says the carts are ideal for businesses looking for a safe and cost-effective autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution, adding that using a smaller robot with boosted payload capacity can benefit businesses looking to autonomously transport heavier goods in narrow and space-constrained areas.

The ROEQ cart solution picks up and drops off the ROEQ S-Cart in free space. This means no affixed floor space or docking stations are needed for pickups, which gives businesses flexible use of their AMRs in an efficient logistics handling setup where the robots are never left idling.

Like all ROEQ top modules, the TMS-C500 Ext comes with ROEQ Assist software that loads pre-coded missions into the MiR robot, which can then be modified in the MiR interface, resulting in quick and consistent application deployments for robust AMR setups throughout the facility. (ROEQ, roeq.dk)