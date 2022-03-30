Modex 2022: Sunlight launches semi-traction Li-ion battery

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems, a global technology company and producer of integrated energy storage solutions, has launched the Sunlight ElectroLiFe, its newest semi-traction lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery.

ElectroLiFe’s innovative lightweight yet robust design is built to suit evolving customer needs and allows for tool-less plug-and-play installation in manufacturing and light commercial vehicle applications, such as AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and other material handling equipment, the company says.