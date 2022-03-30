MODEX 2022

Modex 2022: Sunlight launches semi-traction Li-ion battery

For a demonstration of Sunlight’s newest battery, visit booth B7605.

Modex22_Sunlight.jpg
March 30, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems, a global technology company and producer of integrated energy storage solutions, has launched the Sunlight ElectroLiFe, its newest semi-traction lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery.

ElectroLiFe’s innovative lightweight yet robust design is built to suit evolving customer needs and allows for tool-less plug-and-play installation in manufacturing and light commercial vehicle applications, such as AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and other material handling equipment, the company says.

The high energy density and efficiency of the ElectroLiFe range, as well as fast/opportunity charging, helps reduce idle downtime and ensure maximum productivity. The battery also has an extended lifespan of greater than 2,000 cycles and can be connected to GLocal, Sunlight Group’s cloud platform. GLocal uses artificial intelligence to record key parameters regarding the operation of the battery in real time, which can reduce costs by facilitating optimal downtime and minimizing maintenance, the company says. (Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems, www.systems-sunlight.com)
Material Handling Batteries/Chargers/Motors/Fuel
KEYWORDS Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems

