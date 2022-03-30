Modex 2022: Wipotec-OCS debuts predictive maintenance capabilities for catchweighers

Wipotec-OCS, a manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing equipment, has introduced new predictive maintenance functions for its line of high-precision parcel catchweighers. The analytics-driven solution allows parcel processors to proactively predict when their catchweighers will need maintenance, resulting in well-planned tune-ups that minimize downtime.

The new tools essentially allow catchweigher operators to “see the future,” providing a more accurate picture of when maintenance will be needed. The result is a data-driven ability to anticipate when a component actually will need repair or replacement, rather than the comparative guesswork of general guidelines and recommendations.