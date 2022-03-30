MODEX 2022

Modex 2022: Wipotec-OCS debuts predictive maintenance capabilities for catchweighers

March 30, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
Wipotec-OCS, a manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing equipment, has introduced new predictive maintenance functions for its line of high-precision parcel catchweighers. The analytics-driven solution allows parcel processors to proactively predict when their catchweighers will need maintenance, resulting in well-planned tune-ups that minimize downtime. 

The new tools essentially allow catchweigher operators to “see the future,” providing a more accurate picture of when maintenance will be needed. The result is a data-driven ability to anticipate when a component actually will need repair or replacement, rather than the comparative guesswork of general guidelines and recommendations. 

With Wipotec-OCS’s predictive maintenance solution, a potential part failure can be detected at an early stage, then proactively prevented without interrupting operations. The system also allows parts to be utilized for their actual lifespan rather than their recommended one. The resulting additional usage for multiple components can amount to significant spare-parts savings, the company says. Finally, much of the data obtained from implementing predictive maintenance software—including optimal throughput for the most accurate checkweighing—can be applied to boost overall equipment effectiveness and productivity. (Wipotec-OCS Inc., www.wipotec-ocs.com/us
