Modex 2022: Otto Motors debuts autonomous forklift

Visit Otto Motors at booth B4824 to see its new autonomous forklift.

March 30, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
Otto Motors’ “smart” autonomous forklift, the Otto Lifter, made its debut at Modex. The new forklift has the ability to pick up and drop off pallets autonomously and drive nimbly in crowded and dynamic environments, improving safety in warehouses and other facilities. With advanced safety sensors and autonomous driving capabilities, the Otto Lifter works safely alongside people, other vehicles, and existing infrastructure, the manufacturer says. It is compatible with the entire Otto Motors fleet of autonomous mobile robots through Otto Motors’ Fleet Manager. 

Built on Otto Motors’ platform for autonomous material handling, the Otto Lifter’s autonomy software makes intelligent real-time decisions. With dynamic path planning, lane tending, and intelligent pallet detection, Otto Lifter seamlessly navigates traffic and obstacles to predictably and precisely deliver materials to the right place at the right time. (Otto Motors, www.ottomotors.com)
