Modex 2022: Beumer Group displays pouch sortation system, stretch-wrapping machine

Material handling, automation, and intralogistics specialist Beumer Group has developed two new solutions aimed at boosting the efficiency of DC operations. The first, the BG Pouch System, is designed to utilize unused overhead space. Designed to handle a wide mix of items, including garments on hangers, this sortation system is designed to minimize manual item touches. The result is higher throughput with reduced floor-space requirements. With this particular pouch solution, single items can be buffered, sorted, and sequenced to automate the returns and order handling processes with a capacity of over 10,000 items per hour, the company says.

The second offering is Beumer’s “Stretch Hood A” stretch-wrapping machine. Designed to enhance sustainability, the Stretch Hood A uses no heat and consumes very little power. Only the exact amount of film required is used, in just a single layer. With a capacity of up to 120 pallets per hour, the stretch wrapper offers maximum load stability due to the film’s combination of vertical and horizontal contracting forces. The company also notes that the high-flexibility film allows different-sized products to be packaged on the same pallet. (Beumer Corp., www.beumer.com