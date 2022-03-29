Modex 2022: AutoStore unveils Bin Lift 2.0 to North American market

Warehouse automation company AutoStore announces the launch of the Bin Lift 2.0, a vertical lift that will extend the reachability of AutoStore bins in multilevel warehouses, allowing for a flexible warehouse layout and reducing real estate costs.

Now available in North America, the vertical lift works in conjunction with AutoStore bins, which are durable containers used to hold inventory and are handled precisely by AutoStore robots. Compared to the previous Bin Lift 1.1 model, which was only available in Europe, the Bin Lift 2.0 offers mechanical improvements and a better user experience, thanks to a significant reduction in noise.

According to the company, enabling the flexible utilization of space in the warehouse, while extending bin reachability, means customers require fewer square feet of floor space, ultimately reducing costs.