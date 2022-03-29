Modex 2022: Locus Robotics introduces new AMRs to its warehouse execution platform

Locus Robotics, a maker of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment operations, has expanded its line of warehouse AMRs with the introduction of Locus Vector and Locus Max. These new form factors join the Locus Origin robot to form a comprehensive family of AMRs for a broad range of warehouse use cases. The new line addresses use cases from e-commerce, case picking, and pallet picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads.

The LocusBots are fully integrated within LocusOne, an intelligent multi-bot warehouse orchestration platform that delivers predictable, efficient, and scalable productivity and cost optimization for all product movement within the four walls of the warehouse. The platform seamlessly centralizes and coordinates a dynamic multi-bot fleet while also providing detailed, forward-looking, and actionable business intelligence and reporting for effective management and planning.