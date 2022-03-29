MODEX 2022

Modex 2022: EnerSys presents transformative battery solutions

To explore how battery technologies are transforming warehouse operations, visit EnerSys’ booth, B7811.

March 29, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Stored energy solutions provider EnerSys has developed lithium-ion (Li-ion) and thin plate pure lead (TPPL) battery technologies to help transform warehouse operations. The company’s sustainable NexSys iON Li-ion batteries and NexSys Pure TPPL batteries were designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and water consumption. 

Ideal for heavy-duty applications, NexSys iON batteries are manufactured with high-performance cells to deliver high energy capacity in a small footprint, according to the manufacturer. With modular construction, they can be customized to precise power and fleet demands to reduce initial investment and can maintain a high state of charge (SOC) as a result of faster recharge rate capabilities. The battery’s integrated BMS (battery management system) supports greater safety, reliability, and battery life, and is designed to meet automotive/rigorous functional safety standard ISO 26262.

NexSys Pure batteries were built for light- to medium-duty applications. According to EnerSys, they provide reliable power without the restrictive upkeep requirements of watering, equalizing, and battery changing associated with conventional flooded lead-acid batteries. They provide a lower-cost alternative to Li-ion technology and can be used in conjunction with NexSys iON batteries as a hybrid solution for a lower total cost of ownership. (EnerSys, www.enersys.com)
Batteries/Chargers/Motors/Fuel
KEYWORDS EnerSys

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Modex 2022: AutoStore unveils Bin Lift 2.0 to North American market

Modex 2022: Locus Robotics introduces new AMRs to its warehouse execution platform

Modex 2022: Frazier’s wire screen increases rack safety, saves money

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing