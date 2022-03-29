Modex 2022: EnerSys presents transformative battery solutions

Stored energy solutions provider EnerSys has developed lithium-ion (Li-ion) and thin plate pure lead (TPPL) battery technologies to help transform warehouse operations. The company’s sustainable NexSys iON Li-ion batteries and NexSys Pure TPPL batteries were designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and water consumption.

Ideal for heavy-duty applications, NexSys iON batteries are manufactured with high-performance cells to deliver high energy capacity in a small footprint, according to the manufacturer. With modular construction, they can be customized to precise power and fleet demands to reduce initial investment and can maintain a high state of charge (SOC) as a result of faster recharge rate capabilities. The battery’s integrated BMS (battery management system) supports greater safety, reliability, and battery life, and is designed to meet automotive/rigorous functional safety standard ISO 26262.