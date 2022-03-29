Modex 2022: Berkshire Grey unveils robotic e-commerce products

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic solutions company Berkshire Grey has developed two e-commerce solutions: robotic pick-and-pack with identification for e-commerce autobagging (BG RPPi) and a robotic shuttle put wall (BG RSPW).

The RPPi for e-commerce autobagging is an AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled robotic system that leverages advanced machine learning to pick individual items and pack them directly into polybag, polyfilm, and sustainable-packaging machines. This system identifies individual order items in real time using advanced auto-identification and item-specific robotic manipulation technology. The data are then seamlessly passed to autobagging equipment to create labels and package the items for shipping. BG RPPi is compatible with leading autobagging brands, the company says.

With the BG RPPi, the company says, retailers and e-commerce fulfillment operations can increase capacity without adding labor; make 24/7 autonomous operations possible; better leverage sustainable packaging solutions; drive higher ROI from existing autobagging equipment; and handle three times the number of stock-keeping units (SKUs) handled by other robotic solutions.