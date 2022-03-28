Modex 2022: Swisslog presents intralogistics systems

Logistics automation specialist Swisslog has developed three data-driven robotic solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, covering storage and retrieval, storage and order picking, and microfulfillment needs.

The company’s PowerStore is an automated, high-density shuttle storage and retrieval system used for deep lane storage of palletized loads. Designed to maximize available space, remain flexible, and increase throughput, the system is the perfect high-density pallet shuttle solution for warehouses with low ceilings, a limited number of unique products, and high throughput requirements, the company says. It can deliver throughput of up to 200 pallets per hour per module and be used in a wide range of environments (from -30 degrees Celsius in frozen food storage to 50 degrees Celsius). The modularity of the PowerStore pallet shuttle system enables storage of up to 60% more pallets compared to conventional storage, the company says. This fully automated system can be implemented into any existing space to maximize density and efficiency.

Swisslog’s automated storage and order picking system, CarryPick, features a swarm of mobile vehicles that navigate via a grid to deliver mobile racks to workstations for picking, thereby reducing the travel path for workers. Made up of just four components—robots, mobile racks, SynQ warehouse management software, and pick stations—CarryPick fits into existing buildings and can be extended or even relocated on short notice. The robotic goods-to-person solution’s standard mobile racks can be customized for different sized and shaped items—a plus for businesses that need the flexibility to accommodate frequent changes in product sizes or volumes.

In addition to its PowerStore and CarryPick, Swisslog also offers an automated microfulfillment center (MFC). The MFC is a simple and compact omnichannel supply chain solution that can be placed anywhere to improve the speed and efficiency of fulfillment, according to the manufacturer. It allows companies with or without a brick-and-mortar footprint within a particular area to move fulfillment closer to customers in order to reduce transportation costs and enable shorter delivery times. (Swisslog, swisslog.com)