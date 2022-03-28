Modex 2022: AHS highlights goods-to-person robotic capabilities

Integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions provider AHS, a division of Hy-Tek Material Handling, now offers several robotic solutions to help boost supply chain efficiency.

The company’s offerings include two goods-to-person solutions. The Exotec Skypod System is an agile and high-performing automated order preparation and picking system designed specifically for retailers needing an efficient, scalable, and responsive goods-to-person solution, while the company’s Caja Robotics system is an adaptive, scalable, and responsive goods-to-person robotic order fulfillment solution ideally fitted to brownfield warehouses operating in dynamic markets, AHS says.

AHS’s third robotic solution features MiR robots, self-driving collaborative vehicles that navigate around people and objects without the need of a track. Exchangeable top modules allow for materials of different shapes and sizes to be transported from point A to point B, freeing employees for more value-added tasks. (AHS, ahs1.com)