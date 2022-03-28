Modex 2022: Dematic displays fulfillment solutions

Systems integrator and software provider Dematic has introduced several fulfillment solutions tailored to the grocery, apparel, food, and beverage, and general merchandising industries.

Dematic’s “Smart Task Activation” is an order fulfillment management system that’s designed to increase operational effectiveness by synchronizing workflows in real time. It uses a strategy based on a revolving queue of orders. Smart Task Activation “pulls” work to resources and processes orders on demand continuously and dynamically. The processing plan is not pre-defined and rigid, but rather is determined based on current conditions to support operational flexibility.

To help move e-commerce fulfillment closer to the customer base for the shortest possible pickup and delivery times, Dematic’s microfulfillment system is designed as an urban distribution system that automates the fulfillment of e-commerce orders for same-day “click & collect” and delivery. The system, which has a compact footprint, can be installed in the back room of a retail store or in an urban distribution center.

The company also offers its mixed-case fulfillment solution. The solution is fully automated and creates mixed-case pallets and loads following specific business rules—for instance, by retail store aisles, by family group, and by layers for route delivery sequence, generating savings in the distribution center, transportation, and store operations cost centers.

Rounding out Dematic’s new offerings is the depalletizer/palletizer—a robotic system that provides dual functionality by operating as both a palletizer and a depalletizer (for instance, it can depalletize inbound inventory on a first shift and palletize outbound orders on a second shift)—and “mobile automation,” a family of systems for automated load transport within a facility featuring automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for maximum operational flexibility and scalability. (Dematic, dematic.com)