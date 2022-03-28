Modex 2022: Robots give case-handling a lift

HAI Robotics now offers the HAIpick A42—the second generation of the company’s multi-tote ACR (autonomous case-handling robot). According to the company, the ACR can accomplish the intelligent picking, storage, and simultaneous handling of multiple cases (up to 300 kilograms or 661 pounds) on a single trip.

The company’s lineup also includes the HAIpick A42T, a telescopic lift ACR that provides warehouse automation solutions with ultra-high storage density reaching up to 10 meters (32 feet) high, and the HAIport-powered workstation, an automatic loading and unloading machine. The workstation, which includes conveyor, a put wall, and a pick-to-light system, can easily dock with the HAIpick ACR to automatically unload, transport, and load cases from the robot’s storage tray, optimizing inbound and outbound processes, the manufacturer says. (HAI Robotics, www.hairobotics.com)