Modex 2022: Tote-to-person robot utilizes vertical space

GreyOrange’s Ranger tote-to-person (TTP) system is a vertical autonomous mobile robot (V-AMR) that utilizes vertical space for tote- and carton-handling applications. The Ranger TTP is built on a modular architecture comprising Ranger TTP bots, dense vertical storage racks in single- or double-deep configurations, and operator workstations.

The technology eliminates the need for high precision racking with busbar-powered moving parts. The low-complexity storage system and easy-to-induct bots enable fast installation, easy maintenance, and flexibility in grid expansion, the manufacturer says.

In addition, since each Ranger TTP bot can access every storage location irrespective of aisle or height, the software orchestrator, GreyMatter, can reallocate bots to the most popular stock-keeping units (SKUs) and adjust inventory locations based on popularity seeding in real time, thus eliminating dependency on pre-defined SKU popularities. (GreyOrange, www.greyorange.com)