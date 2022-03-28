MODEX 2022

Modex 2022: Numina and Addverb demonstrate integrated solutions

Check out the Dynamo AMR at Numina’s booth, B1813, or Addverb’s booth, C8470.

March 28, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
Automation solutions specialist Addverb Technologies, the maker of Dynamo robots, has partnered with systems integrator Numina Group to expand its deployment of mobile robots to North American warehouses. Addverb’s Dynamo series of robots work collaboratively with human order pickers to increase efficiency. 

Dynamo robots can navigate multiple zones and pick points in the warehouse, transport products to a consolidated packing point, and increase safety by handling the heavy lifting—these robots are able to lift and transport up to 850 pounds in a single trip, the manufacturer says. Dynamo robots can be paired with software solutions like Numina’s real-time distribution software, which uses voice commands to direct warehouse workers wearing mobile computers and wireless headsets. (Addverb Technologies, addverb.com; Numina Group, www.numinagroup.com)
