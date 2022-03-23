AutoScheduler to Showcase the “Warehouse on AutoPilot” in Spring Line Up of Conferences

Austin, TX - (March 23, 2022) –AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, will present and exhibit at four industry conferences this Spring 2022. AutoSchedule will showcase its AutoPilot solution, which automates the decision support process in complex warehouse operations at each forum. Attendees at AutoScheduler presentations will learn about using data to mitigate the labor crisis, enabling planning staff inside of DCs to be proactive in their work, and how to maximize customer delivery with all of the constraints that exist at each unique site.

“Because supply chains today are operating very challenging, complex environments, businesses need digital transformations that change how their operations work, without investing a lot of time and money,” said Keith Moore, COO of AutoScheduler.AI “By using data from multiple systems and automating the decision support process, warehouse operations will be streamlined to improve inventory, labor usage, and fulfillment times. AutoScheduler takes disparate data, identifies bottlenecks, and prescriptively creates plans to orchestrate campus operations for optimized efficiency. It forces a WMS to make better decisions.”

AutoScheduler’s spring line-up of conferences and presentations includes:

MODEX 2022, March 28-31, 2022, Atlanta, Ga

AutoScheduler will exhibit its warehouse orchestration solution that performs advanced warehouse planning with prescriptive analytics in Booth C5471 at MODEX.

•Enhanced AutoPilot: Automating the Decision Support Process in Complex Warehouse Operations - Wednesday | March 30 | 10:30 - 11:15 AM | Theater A

•Data Replicas, Digital Twins, and AI – Oh My! Why your software decisions will make or break your automation ones - Wednesday | March 30 | 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM | Emerging Technology Theater

Supply Chain Digital Summit, April 6-8, 2022

Online conference from GDS delivering a roadmap towards Industry 4.0 success.

WERC Annual Conference, May 1-4, 2022, Louisville, KY

AutoScheduler is a Patron Solutions Partner and will be presenting, “A Warehouse on AutoPilot: Automating the Decision Support Process in Complex Warehouse Operations.”

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium, June 6-8, 2022, Orlando, FL

AutoScheduler will demonstrate how to put warehouse planning on AutoPilot with its warehouse orchestration solution.

To request an onsite meeting at these conferences, please email sales@autoscheduler.ai.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.