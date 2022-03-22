KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES AMY MARUSAK, SIMULATION ENGINEER I

Amy joins KPI with 2+ years of experience in industrial engineering. Her most recent role was as a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Texas at Arlington where she enhanced an existing empirically grounded agent-based model in NetLogo to simulate the implementation of a crowdsourced food waste management initiative. She also developed Python scripts to efficiently prepare multiple input data decks from a single source for simulation environments.

While Amy holds several degrees in topics from ranging from business, psychology, and culinary arts, her most recent degree earned was a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her advanced schooling and industrial engineering experience will aid KPI as we provide exceptional simulation and modeling services for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Amy as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.