Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES AMY MARUSAK, SIMULATION ENGINEER I

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES AMY MARUSAK, SIMULATION ENGINEER I
March 22, 2022
No Comments

Amy joins KPI with 2+ years of experience in industrial engineering. Her most recent role was as a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Texas at Arlington where she enhanced an existing empirically grounded agent-based model in NetLogo to simulate the implementation of a crowdsourced food waste management initiative. She also developed Python scripts to efficiently prepare multiple input data decks from a single source for simulation environments.

While Amy holds several degrees in topics from ranging from business, psychology, and culinary arts, her most recent degree earned was a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her advanced schooling and industrial engineering experience will aid KPI as we provide exceptional simulation and modeling services for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Amy as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Transportation Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing