Transportation Insight & NTG Introduce Free TMS within Beon Shipper Suite of Applications

ATLANTA – March 22, 2022 – Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holding Company" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and brokerage solutions in North America, today announced the rollout of a free transportation management system (TMS). Part of the Beon™ digital logistics platform, a free TMS for small-to-mid-sized shippers is available now, and a multimodal enterprise TMS is planned to be released later this year.

Small-to-mid-sized shippers now have access to Transportation Insight (TI) & Nolan Transportation Group’s (NTG) AI-enabled technology, expansive carrier network and expert-led services within a free TMS. This product is the next application available within the Beon Shipper suite, helping to simplify the way shippers source capacity and manage shipments. With flexible carrier integration, shippers can onboard their own carriers into the product or use TI & NTG’s network of 80,000 carriers, increasing optionality and flexibility. Shippers can quickly gain control across operations and position themselves to scale more efficiently with easy-to-use feature functionality, including instant quoting, simplified order creation, rate comparison, automated tendering, tracking and financial tools.

The release of the free TMS will be followed by the launch of the multimodal Enterprise version later this year. The Enterprise TMS provides more robust feature functionality allowing shippers of all sizes to manage across modes with advanced automation and AI features, giving shippers visibility and control across the first, middle and final mile.

“TI and NTG have invested heavily in the development of a multimodal TMS as part of our strategic vision and roadmap to create a leading digital logistics platform that achieves our one-touch vision,” said Brian Work, CTO, TI Holding Company. “The 2021 acquisitions of SwanLeap and Platinum Circle Group significantly accelerated our existing technology development pipeline, providing a powerful foundation for the future.”

Launched on March 1, 2022, the Beon digital logistics platform provides shippers and carriers with a single point of access to TI & NTG’s logistics network and services – from port to porch. The Beon Shipper suite offers products and tools that give shippers of all sizes and freight types the ability to operate more efficiently within the supply chain.

More than a tech-only solution, all versions of the TMS are supported by TI & NTG’s team of 2,500 professionals that utilize the platform today to manage over $15 billion in logistics spend, across all modes including, drayage, truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited, final mile and parcel.

“Following the Beon launch, we are introducing new digital solutions designed to meet the needs of specific shipper groups within our portfolio of over 10,000 customers,” said Geoff Kelley, President and COO, TI Holding Company. “This free TMS was built for an underserved market we specialize in, the small-to-mid-sized shipper, giving them intelligent technology to better utilize their own carrier network while also tapping into our larger network providing scale and density, with data and intelligence to make smarter, more informed decisions, at no cost.”

To learn more about the Beon digital logistics platform or TI and NTG’s full portfolio of supply chain solutions, visit www.transportationinsight.com and www.ntgfreight.com.

TI Holding Company is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

Transportation Insight Holding Company (TI Holding Company) is the parent company of industry leading 3PL logistics providers Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG). TI Holding Company brings over two decades of multi-modal expertise and technology to the logistics industry and ranks amongst North America’s top 10 largest logistics companies. TI Holding Company services more than 10,000 shippers and over 80,000 carriers through its proprietary Beon™ digital logistics platform – a single point of access to TI and NTG’s mode-agnostic network and services. The TI Holding Company services and digital product portfolio spans across North America, offering domestic freight and parcel transportation solutions, warehousing, data intelligence, and supply chain consulting. For more information about TI Holding Company, visit www.TIholdco.com.

