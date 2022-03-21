Cementex Highlights Contractor Series of Arc Flash PPE Task Wear

Burlington, NJ – Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights the Cementex Contractor Series of Arc Flash Protective Clothing PPE, a simple option that does not sacrifice quality or safety. While still using premium USA labor and materials, Cementex offers Arc Flash Task Wear with reliable, classic protection for the safety of personnel in environments in and around energized equipment.



The Contractor Series provides a total system of arc-rated protective clothing with kits that include hood, hard hat, coats, pants, coveralls, ear canal hearing protection, and safety glasses or goggles, as well as optional gloves and hard hat liners or balaclavas as needed.



This PPE is available in 8 CAL/cm² and 40 CAL/cm² levels of protection and complies with the NFPA 70E® and CSA Z462 standards. It covers Category 1 and 2 with the 8 CAL/cm² and Category 3 and 4 with the 40 CAL/cm² for complete protection with minimal redundancy.



The 40 CAL/cm² Contractor Series of Arc Flash PPE Task Wear is compatible with an innovative ventilation system that ensures greater air circulation, provides cooling, reduces the risk of dehydration, and makes long-term wear easier and safer for users.



In addition to the Contractor Series of Arc Flash Protective Clothing PPE, Cementex also offers the Feature Series for the next level of comfort, safety, durability and protection and the UltraLite Series, with innovative design and materials for the lightest, most comfortable Arc Flash PPE Task Wear available. All Cementex PPE is made with USA labor and materials to ensure quality and peace of mind.