JD Logistics plans to acquire Chinese trucking company Deppon Logistics Co.

$1.4 billion deal would expand LTL and truckload capabilities for logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

Deppon trucks Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 5.01.23 PM.png
March 14, 2022
Ben Ames
No Comments

Chinese supply chain and logistics service provider JD Logistics plans to acquire Deppon Logistics Co. Ltd. for $1.4 billion, in a move to grow its capabilities in less-than-truckload (LTL) and full truck load (FTL) transportation, delivery services, and warehousing management, the company said Sunday.

Pending approval of various closing conditions, JD Logistics will buy 99.99% of the equity interest in Ningbo Meishan Baoshui Area Deppon Investment Holding Company Limited, which in turn holds a total of approximately 66.50% of the issued share capital of Deppon. In addition, JD Logistics will make a general offer for all tradable shares of Deppon, a company of 120,000 employees which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

JD Logistics is a unit of JD.com, China’s largest online retailer and a technology vendor that offers brands access to its vast infrastructure through a “retail as a service” model. The division operates over 1,300 warehouses, which cover an aggregate gross floor area of over 258 million square feet.

Both the logistics division and its e-commerce parent have large resources. For the 2021 fiscal year ending December 31, JD Logistics had net revenue of $16.4 billion for an operating loss of $286.7 million. That contributed to its parent company JD.com’s fiscal 2021 results of $149.3 billion in net revenue and $649.8 million in operating income.

Supply Chain Services Trucking
KEYWORDS JD Logistics JD.com
Benames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

Recent Articles by Ben Ames

Senate passes postal reform bill in bid to overhaul agency’s finances

XPO to spin off brokered transportation service from its LTL business

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing