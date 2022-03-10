Banyan Technology Expands Leadership Team

CLEVELAND, OH (March 10, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of comprehensive freight management software for over-the-road (OTR) transportation, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the following appointments to support its aggressive product development strategy and unmatched commitment to service.

Megan Varney, previously Director of Product Development, has been promoted to Chief Product Development and Client Experience Officer for Banyan. Megan will lead Banyan’s organizational efforts to develop and deploy new features and ensure their systemwide integration. Varney will also be responsible for the overall client experience and new product rollout and interactions with existing clients. With more than 16 years of product management experience, Megan offers strategic insight on customer trends and requirements and has a proven track record of implementing business intelligence to drive project success.

"During her time with Banyan, Megan has displayed a passion for developing innovative new product features to address the changing the needs of our clients. Under her leadership, we look forward to an aggressive product rollout strategy continuing to serve and support our commitment to our clients," said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan.

Teresa Waldron, previously Director of Business Development, will transition to her new role as Director of Client Experience for Banyan. With more than 26 years of transportation and logistics experience in similar roles, Teresa will oversee the organizational departments within Banyan that provide client service and support at quality levels that are unparalleled in this industry. Additionally, Waldron will manage the Solution Success Team that will help leverage the Banyan products to bring clients the best possible user experience and product performance to help grow their businesses.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to leverage Teresa’s extensive industry experience to help anticipate our clients’ needs and support our ongoing client support and retention strategies,” said Smith. “While she has only been at Banyan a short while, Teresa has already positively impacted the clients and the team with her commitment to support and service. I am confident her contribution will help positively impact our position as the top-performing freight pricing technology in the industry.”

Both Varney and Waldron are members of the Senior Leadership Team at Banyan Technology. The entire Senior Leadership Team at Banyan is committed to the ongoing successful development, deployment and management of the logistics industry’s most comprehensive technology solution, LIVE Connect™.

