KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES RUOCHEN TANG, CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT ANALYST

Ruochen joins KPI with 7+ years of experience in IT and web development. His most recent role was as a Web Developer for Solutions Agency where he integrated multiple client sites with their ERP systems. He also designed many development projects involving Wordpress.

Ruochen studied at the University of Cincinnati and at Ohio State University. He is also well versed in many programming and coding processes including HTML, CSS, SASS, JavaScript, PHP, Python, and Firebase. Ruochen’s web development background will add value to KPI’s client design and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Ruochen as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.