KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES MUHAMMAD MPWATI, FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Muhammad joins KPI with 11+ years as a maintenance technician for various industries. His most recent role was as a Field Technician for Barranco Enterprises in Georgia where he installed and provided maintenance for food and beverage machines, kitchen equipment, and pizza ovens.

Muhammad holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Ndejje University. Muhammad’s background in electrical engineering will aid KPI in providing lifetime maintenance services to clients. KPI proudly welcomes Muhammad as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.