KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES BEAU KUWIK, REGIONAL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

March 8, 2022
Beau joins KPI with 15+ years of experience in electronics and field service engineering. His most recent role was as a Field Service Engineer for Diagnostica Stago, Inc. in Pennsylvania where he provided curative and emergency services, preventive maintenance, and digital product updates at customers’ facilities.

Beau studied Business Management at Lackawanna College and Electronics Engineering at ITT Technical College, both in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Beau’s background in digital engineering will aid KPI in providing lifetime maintenance services to clients. KPI proudly welcomes Beau as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

