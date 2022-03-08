Avetta’s Workforce Management Solution Helps Ensure the Safety of Supply Chain Projects and Workers

OREM, Utah—March 8, 2022—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced Workforce Management, the most comprehensive solution to onboard, profile, verify, train and manage site access for supply chain workers. The solution integrates the capabilities of acquired company Pegasus into the Avetta One™ platform, a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks.

Workforce Management ensures employees and/or external suppliers are compliant and safe on a worksite. Using the central workforce portal, companies can digitally store workers’ required job roles, training, competencies and certifications. With increased visibility into worker compliance, the solution saves time, lowers risks at worksites and enhances work quality.

Workforce Management capabilities in Avetta One consist of three core areas and capabilities:

●Qualification Management: Capture and validate worker qualifications and documentation.

●Induction and Learning Management System (LMS): Build, host, schedule and deliver online training content and/or in-person classroom sessions to workers.

●Site Access Management: Manage worker access to the site using software, hardware or mobile log-points, which record worker time, attendance and movement data. Create worker passports, badges and ID cards through QR Codes, eCards, Bluetooth or RFID that enable site access or denial based on site compliance requirements. Clients have the ability to see whether their account membership is active, worker’s competencies, requirements and access key status reports.

“The new Avetta One platform will enable a step-change improvement in our client’s supply chain risk programs by extending our compliance and access management solutions to the individual worker or contractor,” said Taylor Allis, Avetta’s chief product officer. “Contractors represent a significant portion of the workforce, and a robust training and verification solution can reduce incidents by up to 50%. The digitation of worker compliance is also critical to ensure continual business operations and supply chain resilience.”

For clients, Workforce Management manages the entire processes for qualification management, reporting and collaboration. The application is mobile ready to help managers make decisions and take action at the site or wherever they are. The system provides communication and collaboration among workers, crews, companies and sites individually or with large groups. The system can create emergency alerts or event notices and track who was on-site if an emergency occurs. Workforce Management can be branded to the client or the project for maximum adoption, and the portal contains modern system navigation and UI for usability. The system uses artificial intelligence to verify many credentials and standard documents.

Throughout the entire process, Avetta provides dedicated teams to support qualification best practices, regulatory compliance requirements and changes, localization support, training, content creation and more. With an open API, Workforce Management can easily be integrated with access controls systems, payroll, scheduling, work order management, etc.

For workers, Workforce Management automates previously manual processes for renewals, re-training and expirations, creating customized notifications for each worker. When workers log into the Worker Portal, they see the client account they’re working for and receive a guided experience on what is needed and when to gain site credentials. Workers can associate their profiles with multiple contractor companies, so as they move from one organization to the next, they can designate both organizations, badge in and use site access according to those different organizations’ compliance requirements. Avetta currently manages 1.5 million workers through Workforce Management.

The new feature is part of the Avetta One™ Platform, a global platform that manages critical risk areas in supply chains, creating the industry’s largest and most comprehensive supply chain risk management platform. Data analytics dashboards in the platform provide simple, succinct reports to identify gaps and make specific action plans. Analytics reports give customers an unprecedented view of their supply chain through multi-risk analytics, supplier risk trends and supplier performance benchmarking. The platform uses almost two decades of data from millions of collected data points to provide real-time views on risks and delivers alerts on deviations from baseline measures.

Members on the Avetta network outperform industry standards and improve 7-8% per year on safety measures after joining, reducing administrative expenses on average by 75%. To learn more about Workforce Management and Avetta One, visit https://www.avetta.com/workforce-management and https://www.avetta.com/avetta-one.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.