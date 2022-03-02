The Shippers Group Selects Zethcon’s Synapse Warehouse Management System

Hutchins, TX—The Shippers Group (theshippersgroup.com) has selected Synapse WMS, Zethcon’s flagship
software to support their operations which provides leading third-party warehousing, packaging, ecommerce, and
transportation services. The company’s commitment to innovate and continuously improve operating efficiencies
has led to investment in a new WMS and will support growth of their operations which currently span over 5.4
million square feet in 12 locations.
“The goal of a new WMS is to provide a better way for our employees to be innovative and operate more efficiently
within our varied supply chain offerings,” said Rob Doyle, President, The Shippers Group. “In Zethcon, we found a
partner with a proven track record that will help us continuously improve along our operational excellence journey.
Synapse WMS equips us with better inventory control, flexibility and intuitive dashboards and performance
reporting so that we can provide superior service to customers and adapt to their fast-changing requirements with
ease.”
Important to The Shippers Group is a platform that offers extensive functionality for 3PL operators in a highly
configurable package, with little to no customization. Synapse WMS is designed for simple set up and easy rollout,
both in initial implementation and for onboarding new clients. The WMS is a complete system solution for all
stakeholders to share data critical to managing orders, inventory, and shipping.
“Synapse WMS is really built for customers like The Shippers Group—3PLs positioned for growth and in need of a
robust yet flexible solution to allow them to capitalize on those opportunities,” said Chris Oechsel, CEO, Zethcon.
“The system delivers on the security, support and continuous enhancements that these operations need to scale.”
In addition to operating and reporting features of Synapse WMS, other essential benefits are scheduled releases of
upgraded features and functionalities, particularly capabilities to optimize order fulfillment, tracking and billing, and
easier data sharing through improved API integrations.
About The Shippers Group
The Shippers Group is a leading national third-party logistics company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with
distribution facilities in Texas, Georgia, California, Florida, and Virginia totaling 12 locations and over 5.4 million
square feet of space. In addition to warehousing and transportation services, the company provides contract
packaging and e-commerce fulfillment to the food, consumer goods and automotive industries. The Shippers Group
was founded in 1901 and today employs over 1,500 associates nationwide. For more information about The
Shippers Group, visit www.theshippersgroup.com.
About Zethcon
Zethcon is a provider of modern warehouse software designed to drive growth, revenue and reliability for the 3PL
and distribution markets. Synapse WMS offers broad and deep functionality in a highly configurable package,
capable of matching unique customer requirements. With 50 years of experience solving customer problems with
innovative technology, Zethcon is dedicated to highly responsive service and long-term partnerships. For more
information about Zethcon, contact Dan Gauss, Director of Public Relations at Koroberi, Inc. at (336) 409-5391 or
dan@koroberi.com
