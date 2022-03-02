The Shippers Group Selects Zethcon’s Synapse Warehouse Management System

Hutchins, TX—The Shippers Group (theshippersgroup.com) has selected Synapse WMS, Zethcon’s flagship

software to support their operations which provides leading third-party warehousing, packaging, ecommerce, and

transportation services. The company’s commitment to innovate and continuously improve operating efficiencies

has led to investment in a new WMS and will support growth of their operations which currently span over 5.4

million square feet in 12 locations.

“The goal of a new WMS is to provide a better way for our employees to be innovative and operate more efficiently

within our varied supply chain offerings,” said Rob Doyle, President, The Shippers Group. “In Zethcon, we found a

partner with a proven track record that will help us continuously improve along our operational excellence journey.

Synapse WMS equips us with better inventory control, flexibility and intuitive dashboards and performance

reporting so that we can provide superior service to customers and adapt to their fast-changing requirements with

ease.”

Important to The Shippers Group is a platform that offers extensive functionality for 3PL operators in a highly

configurable package, with little to no customization. Synapse WMS is designed for simple set up and easy rollout,

both in initial implementation and for onboarding new clients. The WMS is a complete system solution for all

stakeholders to share data critical to managing orders, inventory, and shipping.

“Synapse WMS is really built for customers like The Shippers Group—3PLs positioned for growth and in need of a

robust yet flexible solution to allow them to capitalize on those opportunities,” said Chris Oechsel, CEO, Zethcon.

“The system delivers on the security, support and continuous enhancements that these operations need to scale.”

In addition to operating and reporting features of Synapse WMS, other essential benefits are scheduled releases of

upgraded features and functionalities, particularly capabilities to optimize order fulfillment, tracking and billing, and

easier data sharing through improved API integrations.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

About The Shippers Group

The Shippers Group is a leading national third-party logistics company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with

distribution facilities in Texas, Georgia, California, Florida, and Virginia totaling 12 locations and over 5.4 million

square feet of space. In addition to warehousing and transportation services, the company provides contract

packaging and e-commerce fulfillment to the food, consumer goods and automotive industries. The Shippers Group

was founded in 1901 and today employs over 1,500 associates nationwide. For more information about The

Shippers Group, visit www.theshippersgroup.com.

About Zethcon

Zethcon is a provider of modern warehouse software designed to drive growth, revenue and reliability for the 3PL

and distribution markets. Synapse WMS offers broad and deep functionality in a highly configurable package,

capable of matching unique customer requirements. With 50 years of experience solving customer problems with

innovative technology, Zethcon is dedicated to highly responsive service and long-term partnerships. For more

information about Zethcon, contact Dan Gauss, Director of Public Relations at Koroberi, Inc. at (336) 409-5391 or

dan@koroberi.com