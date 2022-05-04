The Shippers Group Selects Nulogy to Empower Growth in Contract Packaging Operations

Hutchins, TX— The Shippers Group (theshippersgroup.com) has made a second investment in sophisticated software, this time to support their contract packaging operations. The company has chosen to partner with Nulogy for their “end-to-end packaging execution system all the way from quote to ship.” This investment immediately follows The Shippers Group’s recent investment in Zethcon’s Synapse Warehouse Management System.

“In Nulogy, we have the power of information including real-time production visibility to better manage the entire production cycle,” said Rob Doyle, President of The Shippers Group. “Our decision to invest in Nulogy is aligned with our commitment to innovate and continuously improve operating efficiency as we grow our packaging operations in Georgia and Texas.”

With more than twenty years as a contract packager, The Shippers Group’s operations provide value added services to manufacturers of food, beverages, and other consumer goods. These services include point-of-sale displays, variety packs, multi-packs, kitting, and labeling among others.

Important to The Shippers Group is a system that can handle production scheduling, last minute order changes, and materials planning. Nulogy manages quality control on the line minimizing bottlenecks and resulting in a high level of service to customers. Dashboards provide real-time insights and help meet KPIs. Warehouse management and production management, including capacity planning are all features essential to The Shippers Group and offered by Nulogy.

About The Shippers Group

The Shippers Group is a leading national third-party logistics company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with distribution facilities in Texas, Georgia, California, Florida, and Virginia totaling 12 locations and over 5.4 million square feet of space. In addition to warehousing and transportation services, the company provides contract packaging and e-commerce fulfillment to the food, consumer goods and automotive industries. The Shippers Group was founded in 1901 and today employs over 1,500 associates nationwide. For more information about The Shippers Group, visit www.theshippersgroup.com.