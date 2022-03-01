Logility Introduces Capabilities for Deeper Visibility into Manufacturing, Supply Chain Planning

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced upgrades to its software designed to elevate planning capabilities across the product lifecycle, from concept to delivery.

The 21.03 release allows users on Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform to visualize the global relationships of their interconnected supply network with supply chain network maps. This capability auto-populates provider geolocations to illustrate relationships between all provider types – from agents to vendors, factories, contractors and suppliers – or view provider clusters by region.

In addition, 21.03 offers new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) dashboards, allowing users to broaden their analysis of product performance and improve speed-to-market. Users can easily compare product performance to expectations, as well as expected vs. actual costs and material usage, allowing them to conserve resources, drive sustainability improvements and gain a competitive advantage. The upgraded release helps reduce inefficiencies through a reimagined inventory exception management capability, permitting users to manage fifteen exception types, as well as maintain exception history so they can see what processes are improving or worsening.

21.03 also makes it easier for users to leverage their data, including PLM insights, with functionality that offers deeper visibility into the broader supply chain ecosystem. Enhanced manufacturing planning and optimization capabilities allow businesses with multi-step routings to model continuous processes and scrap factors by step, as well as subsequent post-production steps in routing for inspection and clean-up.

“As supply chains grow more complex, transparency at every level – from the global partner ecosystem down to the individual manufacturing plant – is critical for sustainable and efficient operations,” said Mark Balte, senior vice president of product innovation, Logility. “Logility’s 21.03 release builds on our comprehensive supply chain planning capabilities with additional functionality to enable transparency throughout the product lifecycle. These enhancements further our mission to help our customers truly optimize their supply chains and commit to their sustainability goals.”