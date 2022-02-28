TForce Logistics Establishes TForce Medical Logistics as Separate Division Serving Health Care

DALLAS, TEXAS, – February 28, 2022 – TForce Logistics, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the formation of TForce Medical Logistics as a dedicated division focused exclusively on the health care market.

The new division responds to an evolving health care market that is becoming more decentralized, has increased demand for last-mile home delivery, requires more flexible and agile supply chain services and requires innovative services and solutions to help reduce costs, noted TForce Medical Logistics President Rich D'Amico.

“While TForce Logistics has for many years served health care clients as part of our overall portfolio, as the market has evolved, we recognized our clients sought a more focused and targeted approach to service delivery,” said D'Amico “With that goal in mind we established TForce Medical Logistics as a dedicated operating division for the health care market, with unique capabilities, resources and services.”

Under the new structure, TForce Medical Logistics is focused on four primary verticals:

•Pharmacy. Support for both closed-door business-to-business, as well as business-to consumer, delivery of prescriptions as well as support for other home services and pharmacy supply chain needs.

•Laboratory. Secured, expedited transport of laboratory specimens with dedicated personnel and superior technology to provide pre-routed pickup and delivery or on-demand services.

•Hospital. Structuring and operating comprehensive solutions in support of all hospital operations, including transport and delivery of specimens, pharmaceutical, supplies, patient records and others, in a secured chain-of-custody environment.

•Medical Devices and Supplies. Dedicated services for health care equipment and supply manufacturers and distributors for secure delivery of goods to hospitals, clinics and patient residences for prescribed home care needs.

Primary services include:

•Scheduled routes – providing scheduled transportation services supporting regular delivery and collection services, as well as multi-stop consolidation and delivery.

•On-demand/stat – expedited, on-demand urgent services for hospitals, labs and pharmacies supporting time-critical patient needs.

•Business to home – dedicated resources supporting retail pharmacies for delivery of prescriptions and other health care goods to consumer residences and other health care sites, such as nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities.

•Distribution – logistics services and facilities to receive, sort, store, cross-dock and fulfill orders from health care suppliers to end-users.

D'Amico added that the company’s health care logistics delivery services are supported by trained personnel with extensive market experience and expertise. “We emphasize a consultative approach to solutions to ensure alignment with client needs at the lowest overall cost,” he noted.

TForce Medical Logistics technology platforms support on-line order entry, provide real-time visibility to order status, ensure efficient scheduling and routing and provide visibility to digital delivery confirmation records. TForce Medical Logistics also has secured appropriate licenses and certifications for handling medical goods and supplies in support of its solutions and chain-of-custody management.

In the United States, TForce Medical Logistics deploys an integrated network of more than 150 operating facilities, with expert resources, leading technologies, and a fleet of more than 5,000 delivery partners and equipment. TForce Medical Logistics’ network is purpose-designed for the unique demands of health care providers and consumers and covers all major metropolitan communities in the U.S.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

•Package and Courier;

•Less-Than-Truckload;

•Truckload;

•Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT TFORCE MEDICAL LOGISTICS – TForce Medical Logistics, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is a premium, specialty medical courier providing innovative and integrated logistics and supply chain solutions. A national network, focused on patient health, provides sophisticated solutions in pharmacy, laboratory, hospital, and medical devices and supplies. For more information, visit tforcemedical.com or on LinkedIn.

TForce Medical Logistics media contact: Katlin Owens, Senior Marketing Manager, (918) 697-7713, Katlin.owens@tesrv.com

