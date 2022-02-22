GAUGE ENTERS IOT HARDWARE MARKET WITH ITS JACKHAMMER SERIES OF BATTERY POWERED TRACKING DEVICES

Indianapolis– Gauge, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based fleet tracking and asset management solutions for the heavy construction, government, and fire and water restoration industries, announcing the launch of its JackHammer series GPS tracking products.

Motivated by the limited amount of viable battery powered GPS devices in-market, Gauge leveraged its expertise in hardened telematics applications to design and manufacture its own line of battery powered tracking devices. Gauge brings application-specific insight and world class engineering together to address function, reliability and long-term ownership costs of managing battery powered tracking devices.

JackHammer devices demonstrate that Gauge is not just another telematics company, but a capable partner committed to bringing innovation and value to its customers.

Designed and built in the U.S., Gauge’s JackHammer Series products are backed by the best guarantee in the industry, including battery, shock or vibration.

“Originally the project was codenamed “jack hammer” because our R&D included testing on pile driving attachments, tree grinders and of course jack hammer attachments. The name stuck and what has come out of it are rugged, long-lasting products that perform in the most extreme situations,” said Chris Junker, Chief Executive Officer of Gauge. “Our engineers have tested JackHammer for quality, durability and performance to ensure the longevity of these products, no matter the environment.”

JackHammer specifications include: IP69K environmental rating, -40 to +85c operating range, LTE Cat-M1 cellular module

• JH-BP2 - Intended for non-powered assets like trailers, storage containers or roll off boxes. This product includes a 17-year battery based on one message a day.

• JH-BP3 - Intended for implements and attachments such as buckets, jackhammers, pile drivers, and more, it includes a 4-year battery and an optional weld on steel guard.

“Gauge has a documented history of delivering value and investing in meeting our clients’ specific needs,” said Michael Paredes, President and Founder at Gauge. “There’s a real demand to track smaller and smaller assets and we’re very excited to bring to market a reliable low cost solution to meet those needs.”

About Gauge

Gauge is a leading Indianapolis-based provider of innovative cloud-based global fleet tracking and equipment management solutions. Gauge was founded on the idea that there should be a better way for fleet operators to take full advantage of technologies that have been rapidly evolving over the last 20 years and is committed to helping heavy civil construction, general road construction, government, utilities, materials handling, and fire & water restoration companies find new ways to manage their assets while reducing costs, boosting productivity, improving safety and security, and maximizing their return on capital investments.