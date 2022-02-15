KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DUSTIN INGOLD, SOLUTIONS DESIGN MANAGER

Dustin joins KPI with 8+ years of mechanical engineering experience. His most recent role was as Field Applications Engineer – System Integrator for Bastian Solutions in Texas where he designed, purchased, coordinated, installed, commissioned, and achieved system acceptance on small to large projects for high profile clients.

Dustin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Baylor University in Texas. Dustin’s mechanical engineering experience will aid KPI in designing and implementing client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Dustin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.