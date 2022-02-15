Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DUSTIN INGOLD, SOLUTIONS DESIGN MANAGER

February 15, 2022
Dustin joins KPI with 8+ years of mechanical engineering experience. His most recent role was as Field Applications Engineer – System Integrator for Bastian Solutions in Texas where he designed, purchased, coordinated, installed, commissioned, and achieved system acceptance on small to large projects for high profile clients.

Dustin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Baylor University in Texas. Dustin’s mechanical engineering experience will aid KPI in designing and implementing client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Dustin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

